GSD Says Delivery Of Routine Primary Care To All Citizens “Must Be Prioritised"

Written by YGTV Team on 15 April 2021 .

The GSD says it notes with “concern” the “many difficulties” being experienced by members of the community in accessing General Practioner appointments at primary care level.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD notes with concern the many difficulties being experienced by members of our community in accessing General Practioner appointments at primary care level. The GSD are receiving regular reports of the unavailability of booking slots on the automated telephone line and the inadequate processes in place for accessing medical services at primary care level. Whilst it is accepted that the Covid-19 pandemic has placed extraordinary pressures on our health service, the time has now come to learn important lessons on how to improve process, particularly in relation to GP appointments. It is clear from reports being received that the system is struggling to cope with the demands and the Government must now address the serious concerns expressed in our community as to the adequacy of the system.

Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips MP said: "With very low levels of Covid-19, a successful vaccination programme and with the lifting of restrictions, the Government must now explain why we have not seen substantive restoration of health services to our community. It is clear that bars, restaurants and all retail are back open therefore it must follow that children must now be permitted to attend dental appointments, in person appointments must now be made available and regular medical tests must be prioritised to avoid the knock on delays in diagnosis and treatment. Every effort must be made to restore our much loved health service to levels which closely resemble a pre-pandemic health service. Covid 19 has obviously placed massive pressures on our health service and we should, at the right juncture publicly and in a meaningful way, recognise the work of our health care workers amongst the many other public servants during the pandemic. However, the most immediate issue, with one eye on Covid 19 developments in the rest of the world, is to ensure that the health service has the tools to deliver care at the bleeding edge of the interaction with public, namely in primary care. We call on the Government to issue a detailed statement on how it intends to better utilise technology to improve the booking of appointments and the restoration of in person appointments with GPs"





