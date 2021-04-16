TG Makes Changes to Party Organisation

Written by YGTV Team on 16 April 2021 .

The Chairmanship of Together Gibraltar, held until now by Ivan Hernandez, will be transferred (until a new party structure is voted in the next AGM) to Craig Sacarello, also a TG executive member, in a move approved on Wednesday the 14th of April by the TG executive unanimously.

A statement continued: “The party would like to show its gratitude to Mr. Hernandez, who steps down from this role in order to free time for his new academic and professional pursuits. The party would also like to commend Mr. Hernandez for his recent achievements, and show its pride in having one of Gibraltar’s burgeoning scientists within its ranks.

“Mr. Hernandez will continue to be a member of the executive and remains a fully committed member of Together Gibraltar.”