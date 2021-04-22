GSD: “Focus On Housing People In Need”

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2021 .

The GSD say the Government is “oblivious” to its “failures” and “completely disconnected from reality”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Instead of digging a bigger hole for itself given the failures of its wider Housing policy the Government should simply expedite the housing of people in appalling conditions which is where this issue started. Not content with raising red herrings it is now pretending to proclaim that its handling of the proposed developments at Hassans Centenary Terraces (HCT), Bob Peliza Mews (BPM) and Chatham Views (CV) is a success.

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “The Government and Mr Picardo in particular has singularly failed to meet the promises it made people years ago. In 2017 Mr Picardo announced those three developments promising 1600 houses - some houses to be completed by 2019 and all by 2021. In fact it has provided none to date. In answer to GSD questions in Parliament Mr Picardo has stated that the first phase of HCT will be ready in 2023 with the second phase some 30 months after the site is cleared. At BPM and CV the situation is even worse with the forecasts being some 30-36 months once construction starts which cannot even happen till sites are clear. In practice it means that the developments which purchasers were supposed to be occupying now may not be available till perhaps even 2026.

This is ridiculous and people cannot plan their lives like this. There has been breach of promise after breach of promise.”

Last week the Minister surprised a lot of people by saying he was “extremely satisfied” with the Government’s housing record when the appalling housing conditions suffered by Mr Lyaacoubi emerged. This is a Government that is oblivious to its failures and completely disconnected from reality. For Mr Linares now to claim that the GSLP have a good housing record with members of our community of Moroccan origin beggars belief in light of the successive GBC Viewpoint programmes on housing since 2016 all of which have highlighted several cases of persons of Moroccan origin not least the other day. And has Mr Linares forgotten the permanent 24-hour protest outside No.6 Convent Place by Moroccan workers before 1996 who complained against the discrimination of the GSLP administration.

It shows how pathetic and desperate the attempt is to cover its own tracks.

Mr Picardo and Mr Linares should get back to dealing with the rightful grievances of those who need housing or are on the medical and social lists who are deeply disappointed with the Government. This is where these exchanges started. Moving the debate onto new territory will not help Mr Picardo as it only puts the magnifying glass on his wider housing failures given his very clear promises. But after all this is someone who does not keep his promises to anybody – even himself.





