GSD Hits Back At Government Following Recent Housing Statement

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2021 .

The GSD say it is “rich” for the Government to “lecture” them on discrimination.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Between 1996 to 2003 the GSD were trying to clear up the mess left by the GSLP administration. This meant working hard to restore Gibraltar’s international reputation which was at a low ebb; rebuilding confidence in the finance centre, dealing with the fast launch activity tolerated by the GSLP, the culture of fear that pervaded society and the “jobs for the boys” issues. It also had to repair the relationship with the UK and the shambolic health service which it inherited. It is true that the GSD did not build houses during that time but it had to deal with the fiasco of Harbour Views inherited from the GSLP that consumed lots of time and cost the taxpayer millions in those initial years. The period 2001-2 was focussed on defeating the joint sovereignty challenge. Subsequently after 2003 the GSD did see the building of Waterport Terraces, Bishop Canilla House and the Mid-Harbours Estate.

It is rich for the GSLP that endured the unprecedented 24hour vigil of Moroccan workers outside No.6 Convent Place because of their discriminatory practices to lecture the GSD about discrimination. Much more needs to be done as a society to deal with this decades long issue and the denial by the GSLP of this issue does not help address it.

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “The GSD I lead will be radical in reforming the housing system to ensure it properly targets those in need either on medical, social or financial grounds. We will also address proper integration and discrimination issues suffered by members of our community of Moroccan origin. The reforms on housing will span the public and private sectors. That means also reforming the laws that regulate private housing stock.

Everybody does understand delays because of COVID but the point is that Mr Picardo announced the developments of Hassans Centenary Terraces, Bob Peliza Mews[BPM] and Chatham Views[CV] in 2017 on the basis they would partly be completed in 2019 – this was well before the COVID pandemic. And has he conveniently forgotten that the construction industry was one of the few sectors kept open under the lockdown? The fact is that he failed after announcing in 2017 that there would be partial completion in 2019. The three developments were nowhere near completion by the 2019 election. BPM and CV had not started in 2019 let alone finished. They have still not even started now! Actual completion of all three developments is unlikely till 2026 at best. He is failing again by not accepting they got it wrong. He cannot rewrite history on his promises. He is also failing the hundreds of disappointed families that are affected by the delays and are stretched financially as a result. We will not let him get away with that.

Mr Picardo needs to get out of his usual mode of blaming everyone else and pretending his Government does no wrong. He also needs to understand that he has been in power for 10 years and now needs to account for his mistakes and accept them. I am sure that Mr Picardo would like us to keep quiet because we are repeatedly pointing out their failures and the nonsense spouted by them to excuse themselves. If it’s not unbelievable excuses or smokescreens on Volotea; it’s housing or the customs union or something else. It’s never the Government’s fault and it’s the GSD’s fault for pointing it out. It is so ludicrous it doesn’t wash. I’m also not going to take lessons in political principle from someone who hasn’t got a socialist bone in his body and who left the liberal party to join the GSLP not on a principle but to climb the greasy pole to succeed Joe Bossano in an uncontested election.”





