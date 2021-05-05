GSD: "When Will McGrail Inquiry Be Appointed?"

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2021 .

The GSD have issued a statement questioning when the former Commissioner of Police's inquiry will be appointed, following the announcement last July that the Public Inquiry "would be set up in weeks".

A statement from the GSD follows below:

In July last year the Government promised to set up a public inquiry into the reasons why the former Commissioner of Police had taken early retirement. This followed wide speculation as to the reasons and tensions between the former Commissioner and Chief Minister. In answers to questions in Parliament from the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, last July the Chief Minister confirmed that he and the former Governor had asked Mr McGrail to retire early. He refused to be drawn on the reasons.

Subsequently Mr McGrail through his lawyers had called for a public inquiry saying that “without an independent judicial assessment there is a real risk to the reputation of Gibraltar as an advanced Parliamentary democracy. As a loyal servant of the Crown these last 36 years and a loyal Gibraltarian, Mr McGrail cannot stand by and watch this potential tarnishing of our City.” Mr McGrail’s statement which was issued after the Chief Minister had answered questions in Parliament raised further serious questions as to what had happened to justify a former Commissioner to issue that kind of statement and call for an Inquiry.

In July the Chief Minister said that the Public Inquiry would be set up in weeks. He said “The Government expects to be able to set up the Inquiry quickly. It may take some weeks.” Nearly 10 months later it has still not been appointed.

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: ”Why is there such a delay? Who benefits from such a delay? The retirement of such a senior office holder holding a key role independent of Ministers in the circumstances that were widely reported at the time raised massive questions when it happened in June last year. Those questions have not gone away and will not be buried. The Public Inquiry should be convened without delay. We will not stop pressing for it. It is in the interests of transparency, good governance and our democratic checks and balances for the truth to come out in the public interest and for the circumstances to be independently assessed. I call on the Chief Minister to do what he said he would in July and appoint the Inquiry without further delay.”





