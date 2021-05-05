GSD Says Government is “failing to meet the public demand” for primary care and routine medical appointments

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2021 .

The GSD says it notes “with serious concern” that despite the Government confirming a return to face-to-face appointments with GPs by no later than Monday 19 April 2021 there remains a “serious deficit” in the provision of this service to the public. The Opposition says it receives daily reports from concerned members of the public who are still facing difficulties in securing appointments to access GPs or in receiving important follow up or the results of medical tests.

Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips said:

"The Government announced with much fanfare the return of face-to-face appointments at primary level but the reality on the ground is very different. Many people cannot access appointments both routine and primary, which left unresolved, is likely to severely impact on delays to treatment and diagnosis. Covid 19 has been a significant challenge to all our community, however, the level of resident infection within the community is now ZERO, most of the adult population has now been vaccinated according to the Chief Minister on Sky News this morning and the Government has extended an open invitation to all UK tourists to make Gibraltar their number one choice for a holiday this year. The rosy picture painted by the Government sits at odds with a health service that continues to struggle in meeting the daily demands of members of our community who simply need to access medical advice and treatment and even worse just get through on the telephone lines.

“At the end of the first lockdown there was a plan to restore the health service to as near as business as usual as possible. However, since the second lockdown and our successful vaccination programme there has been no publicly issued information by the Government on how they intend to restore our health service so that everyone has the confidence that the Government has a handle on the delivery of first rate primary care. The failure of the Government to restore our health service and meet demands of the public requires a full and comprehensive explanation and we call on the Government to make a statement on the issue without delay. Users of primary care feel frustrated and the hope and expectation that they greeted the Government’s recent announcement has quickly turned into disappointment when they still can’t get through on the phone lines."