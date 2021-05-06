Government: “Opposition Should Not Politicise Elderly Concerns”

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2021 .

The Government has accused the GSD of taking “advantage of the vulnerable by attempting to jump on the bandwagon” of the concerns expressed by the Senior Citizens Association.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government regret that the GSD have once again chosen to take advantage of the vulnerable by attempting to jump on the bandwagon of the concerns expressed by the Senior Citizens Association. This approach, sadly, only serves to politicise the issue as opposed to identifying solutions to the concerns raised.

The Government fully respect and recognise the hard work done by the Chairman and Committee Members of the Association. In many years of dealing with them, a number of different Ministers have managed to address and resolve innumerable concerns that they have raised across many different areas of public administration. This has included the provision of housing specifically for the elderly at Charles Bruzon House and Seamaster Lodge, as well as further housing designated for senior citizens in the new developments that are already in the pipeline. It is indeed disappointing that sometimes it is not physically possible for any Government to address every single issue that is raised by every single association in every single area. There are sometimes logistical or technical reasons for this.

The Government will continue to engage with the representatives of our senior citizens as a matter of priority in order to ensure the prompt resolution of those matters that can be dealt with quickly and effectively. In the meantime, it does not say much of those members of the Opposition who only want to make another political football of this matter.





