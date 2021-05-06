GSD Says Government’s Night Bus Announcement Is “Counterproductive”

The GSD say the Government’s decision to not reinstate the night bus is “inexplicable and entirely inconsistent with the Governments policy on promoting less car use.”

The decision by the Government not to reinstate the night bus alongside all other routes at a time when Gibraltar has fully opened retail, restaurants, bars and when the international media and the Government is promoting Gibraltar as the perfect holiday destination this summer is inexplicable and entirely inconsistent with the Governments policy on promoting less car use. Whilst the Government have clearly succumbed to public pressure and are now reviewing the extent to which they will offer this service, what is clear is that the night service will operate in a reduced way.

Shadow Minister for Transport and the Environment Elliott Phillips MP said:

“The Government are failing to see the big picture. If we are to encourage and promote alternatives to using our cars and motorbikes, then we must have a robust public transport service in place to provide confidence to our community that there are viable alternatives- the provision of a night bus is critical to engendering that confidence.

Change as we all know can take a long time and the cost of the service is an investment into that change for the benefit of our children, our health, the environment, and the tourists that visit our shores. The decision not to reinstate the night bus now and reviewing it to reduce its operation is counterproductive, inconsistent with the Government’s green/child friendly city policy and entirely ill thought out. The Government are focusing solely on the question of the net cost of £75,000 but surely the first step would be to assess how the bus service could be reorganised to deliver a fully functional night service to our community? The Government are demonstrating that every step they purport to take forward in transport policy is two steps back for our community and this latest harebrained statement by the Minister for Transport demonstrates the complete lack of leadership and vision on the issue"





