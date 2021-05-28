TG Asks Government To Explain St Bernadette's Layoffs

Written by YGTV Team on 28 May 2021 .

Together Gibraltar has asked for the Government to explain why approximately eight staff members at the St Bernadette’s Resource Centre have lost their jobs.

A party statement continued:

“It has been brought to the attention of members of Together Gibraltar that 8 (approx) specialised staff from the St. Bernadette Resource Centre for children with special needs have been fired with no prior notice or plans for replacement. The sudden removal of these workers has the potential to create great disruption to these children, many of whom have long standing personal bonds with these workers which are of great emotional and psychological value both for the children and their parents.

“It is truly unfortunate that this collective, after a pandemic that has been particularly devastating for them, is subjected to these unnecessary sources of stress. TG is also concerned by the fact that, only 48 hours ago, this group was demonstrating asking for their right to be respected and their needs addressed.

“The party demands that Government offer these parents a proper explanation for this sudden action, and what plans are in place in order to minimise the trauma to their children and the impact to the service in general.

“TG would also like to know the Government’s rationale for these layoffs, and whether they constitute covert spending cuts to our healthcare system, like the many we have seen of late.”