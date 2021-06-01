GSD Highlights Glacis Estate “Broken Promises”

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2021 .

The GSD says that Glacis Estate tenants are having to endure “unfinished works, lack of maintenance, lack of enforcement and a string of broken promises” from the Government.

Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi and Shadow Housing Minister Edwin Reyes recently met tenants to discuss their concerns.

A statement continued: “Despite the much-proclaimed programme of works it is clear from just walking around the Estate that some works lie unfinished or have been badly done. There are hanging cables, dirty buildings, unfinished paintwork and obvious damp patches. There is also rampant dumping of furniture and refuse combined with a lack of enforcement and CCTV which reportedly does not work in many places around the Estate. The Estate’s common areas are dirty and the lifts in need of maintenance. All in all you get a sense that Mr Picardo has forgotten about this estate. This is a great irony given what he has said about this estate in the past.

“There have been repeated promises to tenants by the Government that these things would be tackled.”

Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi said: “Despite the promises of Mr Picardo it’s obvious that what has been done is a superficial painting of the Estate but the underlying systemic maintenance, enforcement and cleanliness issues remain. Much more needs to be done to deliver real improvements to the common areas and enhance the living conditions of tenants.”

Shadow Housing Minister Edwin Reyes said: “Glacis Estate residents simply wish for refurbishment and remedial works to be completed as these are long overdue. Tenants feel very let down as Government seems not to care about their problems and they hold little hope that any reports of required works will be carried out in an appropriate manner. These residents want an estate they can be proud of but, after many years of waiting, this remains a dream”.