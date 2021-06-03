GSLP: GSD Is Trying To “Censor and Silence” The New People

Written by YGTV Team on 03 June 2021 .

The GSLP has this afternoon said that the latest GSD statement on the New People is “just another blatant demonstration of the continued attempts, through the decades, of the GSD trying to censor and silence that newspaper.”

A party statement continued: “From their press release, the GSD seem to be the only people who had forgotten or who can pretend that they did not know that the New People is owned by the members of the Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party and run by an editorial board appointed by the executive of the GSLP since the newspaper was created on the 1st May 1980 to fight against the Lisbon Agreement.

“This is surprising, especially given that GSD Members of Parliament have repeatedly referred to this fact in Parliamentary debates in recent years. As Hansard will reflect, Mr Clinton has recently often done so in the time he has been an elected member. The former leader of the GSD, Sir Peter Caruana also did so repeatedly.

“In fact, in the years that the GSD was in government, the New People was CENSORED by them. In a blatant breach of the obligation to recognise the freedom of the press, the GSD insisted it would not invite the New People to Government press conferences because it was a newspaper associated with the GSLP. This led to many and repeated, brazen instances of breaches of the principles of freedom of the press and blatant censorship by the GSD against the New People on the very basis that they now pretend to discover. That GSD behaviour was Stalinist and, moreover, it was dictatorial behaviour of the worst sort which rendered Gibraltar no more than a banana republic in that regard. That behavior was also unconstitutional. At that time, the current leader of the GSD, Mr Keith Azopardi was a member of the Government that censored and sought to silence the freedom of the press and the New People.

“Additionally, the GSD set up its own party newspaper, the 7 DAYS, which was funded by the GSD Government to the tune of over £100,000.00 of taxpayers’ money to print lies and innuendoes about the GSLP and Mr Picardo in particular which were the most hostile and personal attacks imaginable. The GSD introduced a vile style of politics, unseen in Gibraltar before, that was carried in the pages of its newspapers, namely ‘The Gibraltarian’ and, latterly, ‘The 7 DAYS’.

“In fact, the 7 Days was given free access to GSD government press conferences etc, whilst the New People was excluded.

“The tactic that Mr Azopardi is therefore pursuing now is the same one that he and the GSD pursued in Government. His and his party’s attempts at character assassination of Mr Picardo are just like they did to Joe Bossano in The Gibraltarian before 1996 and to Fabian Picardo in the 7 Days. At the same time, Mr Azopardi hypocritically purports to look at Mr Picardo with a straight face and pretends that he is a gentleman who eschews the combative side of politics. The facts demonstrate the opposite.

“Now, additionally, the GSD is clearly raising these issues in order to push the GSD campaign in favour of payment of Community Officer payments from the independent Charity Community Care to persons who are not suffering any hardship. In doing so, the GSD, Mr Azopardi and Mr Clinton are contradicting themselves completely.

“On the one hand they say that our public finances are in a ‘disgraceful state’ and on the other hand – in a clear attempt to buy votes – they say that the Community Officer payments should continue to be made, even if that means that the Government needs to provide more money to the Charity. In the end, the position of the GSD is to work to make the rich richer and to increase inequality by supporting the idea that those persons who are not in any hardship should receive payments from a charity. That is certainly not a socialist position – although that will not surprise anyone coming from the GSD, as they have no discernable ideology, policy or position on anything.

“It is these extreme, unreconcilable contradictions that the GSD is trying to hide by attacking the New People and trying to silence it. The GSD have failed to keep to their alleged position on public spending at the first sight of a potential vote they could buy.

“The Executive Committee of the GSLP supports the Editorial Board of the New People in the position it has taken in support of the decision of the independent Trustees.

“The Executive Committee of the GSLP also support the position of the Leader of the Party, Fabian Picardo, in his capacity as Chief Minister, to continue to engage with the Trustees and with the group that represents claimants if they wish.

“The Editorial Board of the New People is made up of the Directors of the Company, Mr Peter Caetano Jnr, Mr Joe Cortes and Mr Antonio Rocca. Mr Rocca is the current Editor of the New People.”