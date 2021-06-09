CM Receives Home Office Team

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo this morning received a courtesy call from a Home Office Border Force International delegation.

The team have been in Gibraltar since Monday as part of the contingency preparations between the U.K. and Gibraltar Governments for a non negotiated outcome in the treaty negotiations to come with the EU.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Attorney General Michael Llamas and other Gibraltar officials were also present.

The Government says it continues to engage constructively with the U.K. and Spain, continuously and at different levels, while the EU Commission prepares its negotiating mandate and looks forward to the start of negotiations.