GSD Shocked By Increase In Social Insurance Contributions

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2021 .

Following the Government's recent increase in social insurance contributions, the GSD says “this increase should have been properly announced in the Budget session by the Chief Minister and comes as a complete shock”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Sir Joe Bossano’s first act as Minister for Social Security has been to pass regulations for a huge increase in social insurance contributions as from 1 July. This can only reflect the dire state of our public finances and coming ahead of the Budget debate in July is not a good omen.

Roy Clinton the GSD Shadow Minister for Public Finance and Small Businesses stated:

“This increase should have been properly announced in the Budget session by the Chief Minister and comes as a complete shock. I doubt whether there has been any prior consultation with the business sector as to the affordability of these increases as they are still trying to recover from the effects of Covid. Not only is it punitive on businesses that need breathing space in the current economic climate but it is a tax on jobs and a disincentive on the creation of further jobs which makes no sense

The wording of the Government press release disguises the percentage increases that have been put through that range from 20% to 107% hitting the lowest paid on minimum contributions the hardest. This is the price our community has to pay for this Governments mismanagement of our public finances.”

The changes can been seen on the following table:





