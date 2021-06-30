Payslips For July Will Tell The Truth On Social Insurance Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 30 June 2021 .

The GSD says the “huge increases” in Social Insurance announced by the Government “will be seen by employees and employers alike when payrolls for July are prepared. “

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The truth of the effect of the huge increases in Social Insurance announced by the Government will be seen by employees and employers alike when payrolls for July are prepared. It is incredible that the Government has evidently failed to consult with the GFSB or the Chamber of Commerce reflecting the financial panic that this Government is now facing and which the public are being asked to pay for.

Roy Clinton the GSD Shadow Minister for Public Finance and Small Businesses stated:

“The Government’s defensive and diversionary response to the huge social insurance increases we have highlighted is becoming predictable and highlights its lack of a public finance management plan. For years this Government has been borrowing excessively and spending lavishly without regard for the future.

The cost of Covid has brought into sharp focus the need for prudential financial management that the GSD has long advocated and been ignored by this GSLP Government. They now need to accept the truth of their overspending but of course it is the taxpayer that is being asked to pay the GSLP’s bill.

That Government have paid no regard to the effect of the increase in employers social insurance contributions beggars belief at a time when the private sector can least afford such additional costs. This is a Government that has lost control of our public finances and is evidently out of touch with the struggles of the private sector.”



