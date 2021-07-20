Together Gibraltar Launches Youth Section

Written by YGTV Team on 20 July 2021 .

Yesterday Together Gibraltar launched it's youth section. The event was lead by TG Leader Marlene Hassan Nahon, and Together Youth's Kayley Mifsud and Mark Murien.

Together Youth announced it will be organising a charity beach football tournament later this month to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Support Group.

TG Leader Marlene Hassan Nahon said: "The Youth is our future and it has always been one of our core aims to try to engage our youth to the political debate and make them socially aware and active."

Together Youth member, Kayley Mifsud said: "As a political organisation we also want to focus on fostering debate amongst youngsters, holding political and education discussions."