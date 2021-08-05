GSD Call for “Full And Independent Investigation” After Professor Burke’s claims concerning ongoing harm and preventable deaths

05 August 2021

The GSD says that the “unprecedented allegations” by the Head of Clinical Governance that there is preventable patient harm and deaths happening in the GHA is “extremely serious.”

A statement continued: “It cannot simply be brushed aside by the Government on the basis that this is sub judice. There needs to be an independent external investigation into the issues raised by Professor Burke. The matters need to be given the seriousness that they deserve. The GSD had previously raised this issue when Professor Burke’s initial letter had surfaced. At that stage Government had assured Parliament that there was no truth to the allegations. This issue has clearly not gone away and it is now important that there is an independent investigation to assure the public that the matter is being dealt with seriously and in a way that assures transparency. The findings of any independent investigation should also be made public and the investigation expedited.

“Yesterday’s disclosure of yet another internal letter from Dr Burke alleging ongoing harm and preventable deaths continues to call into question the Government’s handling of this affair and in particular raising significant questions as to the lack of leadership by the Chief Minister and Minister for Health in the management of the GHA and in dealing with the issues he has raised. Whatever the outcome of the legal proceedings instituted by the former Clinical Governance Head it is clear that he is alleging that there are significant internal problems in the GHA which have not been dealt with by the Government. He has also severely criticised Ministers. Worryingly Dr Burke has also suggested that GHA doctors are being prevented from speaking up given that they are bound by Civil Servant General Orders which appear to conflict directly with General Medical Council’s good practice in relation to patient safety, dignity and comfort. The outgoing Clinical Governance Head also makes serious allegations concerning the collapse of the management structures at the GHA and the Ministry of Health describing the former as a toxic environment. The Opposition notes that there has been a repetition by Dr Burke of some extremely serious allegations which the GSD brought to Parliament this year as a consequence of a letter written by Dr Burke in November 2020. The news that the matter has now escalated to legal proceedings instituted by Dr Burke against the GHA is clearly a worrying development and the Government must now issue an urgent statement reassuring the general public that medical services to our community are not being compromised in any way as well as commit to a full and independent investigation.”

Shadow Health Minister Elliott Phillips said:

“Irrespective of the outcome of the legal proceedings brought by Dr Burke the immediate priority must be providing the public with reassurance that there is no risk to patient safety. Whilst the matter is before the Courts the disclosure by Dr Burke is not new as he made similar allegations back in November 2020 which the Government appears to have dealt with internally. The GSD Opposition also heavily questioned the Chief Minister and the Minister for Health earlier in the year to try to ascertain what the Government were doing about the serious concerns being expressed. I said at the budget that there is a crisis in the GHA which the Government clearly is failing to address and that ultimately responsibility rests entirely with the Government. The Government must act now and provide leadership at this critical time by offering all the support that is necessary to those working in the GHA and importantly reassuring the public that the management structure is robust. This can now only happen with the reassurance of a full and independent investigation.”