GSD To Hold Public Inquiry Into McGrail Departure If Elected To Government

Written by YGTV Team on 17 August 2021 .

The GSD says it will hold an Inquiry into the circumstances of the early retirement of former Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail if elected to Government at the next elections.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

It is now over a year since the Government promised the convening of an Inquiry into the early retirement of Mr McGrail. This followed speculation as to the reasons for his departure and revelations in Parliament that the Chief Minister and former Governor had discussed forcing his suspension or resignation in early June last year. A year ago Mr McGrail called for an inquiry saying that if this did not occur it endangered Gibraltar’s democratic standing.

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said:

“It was very serious and unprecedented for an outgoing Police Commissioner to make that statement and call for an Inquiry. It implied clearly that there was more than met the eye and that not all information as to what had transpired had been put into the public domain. Given the backdrop of pressures on him to go at the time this is serious and deserves proper and full investigation.

Mr Picardo said that the Inquiry would be convened in “weeks.” Once a Judge is appointed to lead the Inquiry it will then be a matter for the Chairman of the Inquiry how to proceed. But without the Government taking that step nothing can happen. What is the reason for the delay? Understandably it causes public speculation that there is something to hide here. That is not good for our democracy. The early retirement of the head of the Police force in these circumstances needs to be fully investigated and explained in the public interest and that of our democracy. The Police fulfil a clear and independent role in our democracy and as such it is important to get to the bottom of this and for there to be transparency as to what happened.

Given the clear reluctance of Mr Picardo in moving things forward we are announcing today that we are committed to holding an Inquiry into these circumstances if elected to Government. It is now clear to people that this will happen if the GSD are elected and there will be no hiding place from the prospect of an Inquiry.”





