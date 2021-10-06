GSD Call On Government To Make Full Statement On Accommodation Barge

Written by YGTV Team on 06 October 2021 .

The GSD is calling on Government to issue a full statement on the accommodation barge that has been recently featured in UK media.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The Government’s statements in reply to Chronicle questions, as reported in today’s edition of the newspaper, fail to clarify matters and falls far short of the clarification by way of a full statement as demanded by the GSD yesterday.

The GSD has not seen the questions which were put to the Government on the back of reports that an accommodation barge was making its way to Gibraltar, so it is not clear what the replies provided by the Government related, specifically, to. For example, the Government said that none of the approaches of operators of luxury floating hotels ‘involve this vessel’. It is not clear whether it is the vessel the subject of the Kent Online reports or the one featured in the ‘Sea Breeze Floatel’ material or whether it is accepted by the Government (or they know) that it is one and the same vessel.

In either case, both the press report and publicity material feature an accommodation barge which is coming to Gibraltar. In the case of the brochure, it specifically shows where it will be moored at the small boats marina, opposite the Calpe and Med Rowing clubs.

Damon Bossino, the shadow Minister for Tourism said: “The Government’s replies are surprising to say the least. They plead ignorance yet there is already promotional material showcasing and telling the world that the vessel will be at our doorstep, even with details of the local business which will be carrying out the major re-fit. The public will be forgiven for viewing, almost everything this government says, with scepticism, but it does seem very odd that they are in shrugging shoulders mode on this one. If true, should they not, as a minimum be asking questions of who out there is telling the world that Gibraltar is welcoming this barge and clarifying matters at an international level?”





