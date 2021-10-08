Together Gibraltar Says It Wishes To Remind Minster Cortes of the meaning of the term “Conflict of Interest”

Together Gibraltar says that there exists a “clear and stunningly obvious conflict of interest” in the new St Mary’s School project.

A statement continued:

“In an interview for GBC news yesterday, Minister John Cortes said that there was no conflict of interest between Government and the owners of the new St, Mary’s School (partners of law firm Hassans) because despite members of Government, including the Chief Minster (a partner of Hassans) having direct ties to these owners, everyone has been “very professional.”

“He also went on to assert that he personally did not have any conflict of interest (the party assumes that this is because he is not a partner of Hassans himself), and was therefore in a position to reassure the people of Gibraltar that nothing untoward is happening.

“TG would like to remind the Minster of the meaning of the term “conflict of interest”. According to the Cambridge dictionary, a conflict of interest is:

“a situation in which someone cannot make a fair decision because they will be personally affected by the result"

“So, by this very simple definition, there is a clear and stunningly obvious conflict of interest, namely, that a company that employs past and present members of this Government is benefitting from a contract taken on by this Government, on behalf of the people of Gibraltar.

“TG would also like to remind Minister Cortes, that as a minister of HMGOG under the leadership of Chief Minster Fabian Picardo, he does not get to build schools of his own, detached from the conflicts of interest of other Government colleagues.

“TG would like to join the GSD in asking for full and detailed disclosure of the deal, as it finds the conditions of the deal (publicised so far) to represent poor value for money for the Gibraltarian taxpayer, and finds the arguments espoused by Dr. Cortes unconvincing, to say the least.”