GSD Says Gibraltar “again fails” on “vital aspect” of Public Finance Oversight in UK Overseas Territories Forum

Written by YGTV Team on 07 December 2021 .

The GSD has said that Gibraltar’s lack of a Public Accounts Committee “made us stand out as failing in this vital area of public finance scrutiny” at last week’s UK Overseas Territories Forum on Oversight of Public Finances and Good Governance.

Sir Joe Bossano, Roy Clinton and representatives of the Gibraltar Audit Office participated in this second phase of the project which was held via Zoom over three half days from 30 November to 2 December.

Roy Clinton the GSD Shadow Minster for Public Finance and Value for Money stated the following:

“It is frankly embarrassing that Gibraltar still does not have a Public Accounts Committee to follow up the findings of the Principal Auditor and examine how well public funds have been spent. We are the only UK Overseas Territory not to have one, and size is not an excuse when much smaller territories such as St Helena and the Falkland Islands have them.

“At this time in which our public finances are under extreme pressure we need to ensure that Value for Money is delivered in all areas. This means having a Public Accounts Committee that is not looking at Government policy, but at how it has been implemented in terms of spending in the most economic, efficient and effective manner which is the definition of Value for Money. Indeed the UKOT good practice guide states: ’An effective PAC is vital to the transparency of, and accountability for, public expenditure.’

“This GSLP/Liberal Government cannot pretend that they are somehow protecting Civil Servants or other employees as it suggests in its 2019 Manifesto by not agreeing to the creation of a Public Accounts Committee. The GSLP/Liberals are avoiding vital financial scrutiny in the spending of public money which begs the question why?

“At the forum an updated Guide to ‘Good Practice in effective oversight of public finances in the UK Overseas Territories’ was issued which includes a checklist for compliance. It is evident that the GSLP/Liberals would also fail in many of the general principles governing conduct of public business that are so important in maintaining trust in Government and the use of public money.

“The GSLP/Liberal mantra on not having a Public Accounts Committee is not just wrong in the matter of good practice but damaging to the exercise of scrutiny and oversight of our public finances by both our Principal Auditor and Parliament.

“This requires a change in attitude from the top and the recognition that Government spends public money on trust and needs to be transparent and open to scrutiny in all its aspects. Something the GSLP/Liberals promised but continue to fail to deliver.”

