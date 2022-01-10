GSD: Government’s statement ruling out widespread supply of Lateral Flow Tests “requires further thought”

The GSD says that, “well before Christmas”, it questioned on social media whether the Government should make Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) freely available as part of a wider testing strategy. The party says that the use of LFTs in other countries has played a vital role in monitoring the virus and improved public engagement more generally. Whilst the party admits that there has been debate about the utility and reliability of the LFTs in other countries, “they form part of the armoury for detection.”

A statement continued: “The virus appears to be endemic within our community and the Government should now consider the introduction of legislation allowing access to LFTs alongside a legal requirement for people to feed in their results to the public health authorities. The current system encourages anyone who would like to test but who does not have symptoms to present themselves at midtown with purported symptoms to avoid paying the £30 fee. LFTs on demand would allow people to test at home first and if positive could be backed up by quality assurance PCR tests at the Midtown Covid Testing Centre. Indeed, it is not clear why the LFT option was not made available prior to the festive period. People are genuinely concerned about the costs of the current testing regime and our community deserves a fully explanation as to why we haven’t sought to follow the lead of other countries who include free LFTs as part of their detection response.”

Shadow Minister for Health, Elliott Phillips, said:

“We understand that the Government has taken the view that our public health authority should control and supervise the process of testing within our community for quality assurances purposes. The Government for now have therefore rejected the provision of free LFTs to the public at large. Whilst it is appreciated that we are a small community and we may have capacity to supervise the testing process, the virus will remain with us and our testing centres appear to be seeing very large numbers of people. We must now accept that the virus is living amongst all of us and many countries including the UK and our neighbour Spain have authorised the use of free and/or small fee LFTs to help members of the public monitor their own health care without creating a huge burden on health care professionals who are required to perform other duties within their respective health services.”

Mr Phillips went on to say:

“If the Government are concerned by quality assurance and monitoring, surely this can allayed by the acquisition of LFTs which the UK Government have authorised for widespread public use and the introduction of legislation which requires a member of the public, once testing positive after using a LFT, to submit to a PCR test. We do not take the view that the use of free LFTs are the complete answer to testing, but what they do is add an additional method of detection which would allow people to take responsibility and monitor the spread of the virus within the existing legal framework.”