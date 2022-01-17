GSD Says There Should Be Widespread Provision Of Low Cost Lateral Flow Tests

17 January 2022

The GSD has today said that, while PCR testing is more sensitive than LFT testing the widespread provision of low cost LFTs “should be massively ramped up in Gibraltar now.”

A statement continued:

“We understand that the DPH wishes to ensure that quality control is in no way impacted. We also understand that this decision was primarily based on the fact that in a community the size of Gibraltar we may have the capacity to more closely scrutinize, and therefore control, the testing process.

“However, many countries around the world, small or large have seen fit ensure that low cost LFTs are available because they are, on balance, a useful tool for assessing whether someone is infectious. It is clear that if you have Covid, a PCR test if conducted as the only means of testing, could result in a positive test up to 90 days despite the individual not being infectious.

“Other countries have accepted that LFTs are a critical tool in the control of the spread of the virus because of the ease of their use and speed of results. Other added benefits of LFTs, if provided at very low cost, is that people who do not have symptoms are more likely to increase the frequency of testing at home. The kits supplied by the NHS in the UK and the authorities in Spain are supported by easy to use instructions and therefore there is no reason to prohibit their widespread use on Gibraltar solely on the basis of quality control.”

Shadow Health Minister Elliott Phillips said:

“ We recognise that the DPH has moved to allowing pharmacies to conduct tests under a rigorous protocol. We cautiously welcomed this move but it appears that the cost of these tests will continue to be £30 each which is prohibitive and disincentivises responsible citizens who may wish to test on a more regular basis. Questions need to be answered as to why these costs are so high in Gibraltar when LFTs are available at very low cost in many other countries. How are these being supplied into Gibraltar? Who is supplying these? Who is controlling the prices? And why are release tests on day 6 and 7 only being permitted at the Rapid Test Centre at the Airport? The GSD calls on Government to clarify these questions.

“It therefore cannot be right that the public who wish to do their bit and be responsible to be charged a £30 fee every time they wish to test, especially where tests in other countries are free or are limited to a few euros in price.”