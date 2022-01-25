We Need To Learn To Live With COVID And Review Restrictions Accordingly Says GSD

The GSD has called for a review of the restrictions on COVID tests to “allow the importation of cheaper LFTs”.

There should be a review of the rationale of restrictions and purpose of testing in the context that we must all now learn to live with COVID and that we are in a different environment to that of 2020. This is no longer the Gibraltar of the first lockdown in 2020. We are now in a post-vaccination time where vaccines are clearly being effective at staving off hospitalisation despite a high level of community infection.

When the system of rigorous control of testing which effectively banned self-testing was introduced it was at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Cases were low and understandably at the time there was a desire to control how tests were done. This is now plainly a different post-vaccination environment in which we need to learn to live with COVID. At this stage self-testing should be encouraged subject to certain limitations.

The Government’s position on lateral flow tests [LFTs] does not take this into account. Any existing contractual arrangements which the GHA has in place with suppliers must clearly deliver value for money to the taxpayer and be transparent. Apart from the obvious point that in today’s market it should be possible for the Government to source reliable tests for less than £5.40 and therefore save the taxpayer money the continuation of current controls ignores the new environment. Self-testing should now be encouraged and allowed because we are not in a place where we are likely going to stamp out COVID anytime soon. We must learn to live with it. Cheap tests are available everywhere in Spain and the UK as well as many other countries in line with this new environment and policy of encouraging community self-awareness.

As such the GSD consider that the restrictions on the importation of COVID tests should now be reviewed to allow the importation of cheaper LFTs. This can be done with certain protections that designate the source of export of the particular tests.

This would encourage self-testing at no additional cost to the tax-payer. Additionally self-testing should go hand in hand with a requirement that a person who tests “positive” on a self-LFT should submit to a PCR at the Government test centre or at an approved provider. That would allow the Government to retain control of quality assurance, verification of result and information as to positive cases in this community.

Other rules should also be critically looked at in terms of the periods ofself-isolation. These have been reduced recently but should be reviewed further. At any one time we are seeing almost 5% of our population subjected to self-isolation rules. These were designed before the vaccination effort and when the effects of COVID were more likely to lead to higher hospitalisation and the possible collapse of the GHA. This is now not the case and should be reconsidered.

The UK is actively reviewing its own rules. The self-isolation period in England has been reduced to 5 days. Only yesterday the UK Government announced they were scrapping LFTs for the purposes of air travel saying that these had out-lived their purpose. The UK Prime Minister has also strongly indicated that even positive cases may not need to go into self-isolation in England as from 24 March 2022 saying [on 19 January 2022] that he will seek a vote in the UK Parliament for that purpose if possible.

All that indicates that it is necessary to critically review restrictions that were designed to deal with COVID at a different time. Any restrictions on freedoms should now be responsive to the new post-vaccination environment.

There may, of course, be a case for dealing with certain localised environments at ERS or hospital in a different way. That is perfectly understandable given the presence of vulnerable people there but even then the restrictions should not do more than is necessary and should not unreasonably prevent family members from visiting their relatives. For example, we understand that if a staff member tests positive at ERS visits to certain areas then become temporarily prevented and families are unable to visit their resident family member even though they are subjecting themselves to daily tests before visits. It is difficult to see why a positive result of a staff member should result in restricted visits to families. Prolonged absence with family contact can have a very detrimental effect on a resident’s well-being. The GSD is receiving expressions of concern from families in that regard and would encourage Government to consider those issues.

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “It’s now time to learn to live with COVID and review restrictions that were introduced two years ago even further given that we are in a different post-vaccination environment. That way any measures will reflect the current situation. Managing the COVID issue has always been a dynamic exercise and restrictions should not be in place a moment longer than necessary. Additionally it is important to be responsive to the world of 2022 and therefore adapt restrictions introduced in 2020 that may now be outdated. That doesn’t mean we are over the pandemic but it does mean that we should tailor measures to the environment we find ourselves in at any given time.”

Elliott Phillips, Shadow Health and Civil Contingencies Minister said: “The COVID climate has changed and Government’s thinking, whilst informed by public health advice, must adapt to the 2022 scenario. The vaccination programme has been in large measure successful in allowing our community to unlock and live side by side with the virus. It is now time to take a cold hard look at residual measures and question whether they are proportionate and necessary. The Government’s unwillingness to engage positively with the public in allowing widespread use of LFTs at very low costs is just one example of where we could be doing things much better. The other overwhelming concern by many in our community is how we get a grip on restoring all of our primary and secondary health services to something close to pre-Covid levels.”





