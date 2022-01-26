A Mature And Serious Approach Is Needed Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 26 January 2022 .

Following the Minister for Transport’s recent statement on non-scheduled flights, the GSD has urged the Minister to have a “mature and serious” approach.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Once again, the Government issues, from the hand of the Minister for Tourism, what can only be described as a bizarre statement with regard to non-scheduled flights. No one can deny that increased numbers of flights are good but to proclaim that without a proper analysis smacks of an opportunistic clutching at straws by a Minister desperate to tell a good story.

The statement begs various questions such as what deeper analysis has the Government done of these figures; what visitor profile is using these services – are we dealing with high-net worth individuals who simply move into Spain and would have otherwise used a scheduled flight in non-pandemic periods; what therefore, if anything, is coming into Gibraltar by way of inward investment; is the increase as a result of a specific targeting by way of marketing or has it more to do with the fact that we simply have an airport here? An airport project which, incidentally, was unfairly and much maligned by the Government when in Opposition!

We urge the Minister to come up with more mature and sensible statements which tell a real story of growth and not another headline grabbing exercise to bolster his political fortunes.

“Gibraltar is, on the Government’s own admission, going through its worst financial crisis. A mature and serious approach is what is needed now, not playground politics.” Said Damon Bossino, the Shadow Minister for Tourism.





