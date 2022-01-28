Chief Minister Is Lying About The Deal To Provide LFT’s To The GHA Says TG

Written by YGTV Team on 28 January 2022 .

Together Gibraltar says the GHA “could and should” import tests directly, the party claims this would save the taxpayer “roughly 50% of the LFT bill”.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

In its latest PR, Government delivered yet another shameful attack on TG leader Marlene Hassan Nahon, with Health Minister Samantha Sacramento describing TG’s previous statement as an ”amateur and egotistic tirade" befitting an "internet conspiracy theorist”. These histrionic and personal attacks, to which Together Gibraltar has grown accustomed to now, are just an attempt to hide the fact that the Chief Minister is openly lying to the people of Gibraltar on this issue.

In the statement, Government reiterates two falsehoods; the first, that lateral flow tests are subsidised by the Spanish Government, citing a series of undisclosed documents that appear to say that the Spanish Government purchase tests. Of course the Spanish government and its regional Governments purchase LFT’s as they are also provided free of charge within the Spanish public health service. This does not mean that the tests sold in the private market are publicly subsidised. Private businesses like pharmacies source their tests on the open market, which they can then resell at a maximum price (capped by law) of 2.94. Or is the Goverment suggesting that the tests sold by the La Linea pharmacy to the GHA via Basewell Ltd are subsidised by the Spanish Government?

If this lie was not bad enough, the Government’s statement goes on to reiterate a second lie; that Basewell Ltd is providing the service of importing the tests and reselling them to the GHA without making a profit, letting us believe that no profit is being made. It has been brought to the attention of the party that these tests enjoy a mark up of approximately 80% of the purchase value, so if Basewell isn’t making a substantial profit from the operation, the government has also lied about who is, because someone, somewhere is profiting on this handsome mark up.

This is not intended to be an attack on Basewell Ltd, as it is perfectly legitimate for a private company to try to do business in the private market. What is not legitimate is for Government to use the taxpayers money recklessly and opaquely, and to then lie about it. The GHA could and should import these tests directly, saving the taxpayer roughly 50% of the LFT bill, and Fabian Picardo needs to be made accountable for lying to the public in this way.