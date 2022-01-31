Mr Picardo Is In A Hole Of His Own Making On The McGrail Inquiry Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 31 January 2022 .

The GSD have called on the Chief Minister to stop “further prolonging matters” and “get on with establishing an independent Inquiry”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Not content with being dragged kicking and screaming into [maybe finally] calling the McGrail Inquiry next week the Chief Minister is now seeking to deflect from that by sending everyone into a side-street of false legal analysis.

It is a fact that he exercises statutory and constitutional power in discharging his functions as Chief Minister. He is vested with specific powers because he is Chief Minister. When he exercises those powers he should do so transparently and having regard to the fact that he does so in the public interest.

The GSD has not said he removed the ex-Commissioner of Police so the Chief Minister’s latest press release taking a swipe at Opposition Leader Keith Azopardi is built on a total fiction.

What we specifically said in our latest press release was that:

“when Ministers exercise statutory or constitutional power it needs to be subject to checks and balances. That is why we have been calling repeatedly for the McGrail Inquiry that was promised 19 months ago. It is important for our democracy that the Inquiry be held independently.”

That is self-evidently true. Under the Police Act he has a number of powers. When Mr Picardo says that he has no power to “influence the…removal, retirement or resignation of a Commissioner of Police” that is demonstrably false and does not even stack up with what he has told Parliament.

If a Police Authority under s34 of the Police Act wants to ask a Commissioner of Police to retire they need the “agreement” of either the Governor or the Chief Minister. In fact, the Chief Minister already admitted in Parliament on 27 July 2020 that he approved of the request that the Ex-Commissioner should be asked to retire.

This is the exchange from Parliament of that day:

“Hon. K Azopardi: Did the Chief Minister approve the Police Authority to ask the Commissioner of Police to retire?

Hon. Chief Minister: Mr Speaker, I understand the Governor and I both agreed.”

Without the agreement of the Chief Minister or Governor the request that Commissioner McGrail should retire could not be made as a matter of law. That is obviously influencing whether the Commissioner is asked to retire or stays in post.

Later in the same session Mr Picardo said this:

“I am sure that this community will want to reflect on the fact that they have heard that the Police Authority, the Governor and the Chief Minister thought it was appropriate to ask the Commissioner to retire under the provisions of section 34…”

It is therefore undeniable that he agreed to the request to retire being made. To use his own language he thought it “appropriate to ask the Commissioner to retire under the provisions of section 34.”

The Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi said: “Mr Picardo really needs to stop digging when he is in a political hole. He cannot rewrite what has happened either. Instead of further prolonging matters he should get on with establishing an independent Inquiry. Only then will people get to the bottom of what really happened two years ago.”





