Government: “Bossino’s arrogance does nothing to market Gibraltar”

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2022 .

Noting what he describes as the GSD’s “latest attempt to grab headlines with an inane rant on tourism”, the Minister for Tourism the Vijay Daryanani has reacted to the latest statement from Damon Bossino.

Mr Daryanani said: “This Government, whilst facing other financial priorities at the moment including the ongoing battle against a global pandemic, continues to do the work to market Gibraltar more effectively than the GSD ever did. Indeed, I travelled to Bangladesh at the invitation of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council at no cost to the Gibraltarian taxpayer. This represented a rare and valuable networking and business opportunity to open up potential new markets in a number of areas. What is remarkable is the arrogance with which Mr Bossino approaches his role, as a member of the Opposition. He pretends to be able to make policy in the areas that he shadows. This is just another example of his eagerness to criticize without offering any solutions or new ideas.”