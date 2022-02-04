“Chief Minister’s Responses Increasingly Bizarre” Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 04 February 2022 .

The GSD says the Chief Minister’s responses to criticisms are “fast becoming more and more bizarre”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

To state that improving legislation in Parliament is the role of every parliamentarian and inelegantly refer to an Opposition MP’s salary misses the crucial point that Mr Bossino, in fact, made a very lengthy and detailed analysis on the general principles and merits of the Bill, including citing references to debates in the UK Parliament, in respect of very similar clauses and in which it was even questioned whether the courtroom was the appropriate battleground to deal with matters of bullying. It follows, the characterisation of Mr Bossino arrogantly refusing to improve the Bill is therefore misplaced.

The Chief Minister with his almost £143,000 salary who does the job on a full-time basis, with another 9 full time Ministers at the time; plus, the full armoury of the civil service and a legal drafting team, should have quickly realised the error of proceeding with the Bill as drafted.

That he should accuse Mr Bossino of arrogance is his typical and unattractive and often-deployed tactic of maligning the opponent and in the process deflecting from the real issue at hand. This is a gentleman who cannot resist hitting below a belt when he sees one in front of him, especially when he has been sorely wounded by a highly respected, independent judicial body such as the Court of Appeal.

The Government should focus less on responding to every single statement the Opposition makes, and possess the humility to accept that it did wrong in introducing the Bill, and move quickly to make amends, as recommended by the Court.





