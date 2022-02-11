COVID Restrictions Should Go Soon Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 11 February 2022 .

The GSD has issued a statement calling on the Government to review the current COVID restrictions.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The COVID Rules should be reviewed now.

The main testing and isolation scheme was designed in 2020 when the world was quite different and we were in a different environment. In a post vaccine world and given the current situation the rationale for the stricter rules has now diminished.

These were put in place when there was no vaccine to curb the entry and spread of the more virulent strains of the virus, in order to save lives and to minimise any risk of collapse of the health service. We are now in a very different environment.

Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi said: “The reality is that the purpose of the original restrictions needs to be kept in active and dynamic review. We also cannot lose sight of where we were and where we now are. The world of 2022 is very different to that of 2020 and there is now a case to drop further restrictions.

The continued testing for air arrivals no longer makes sense and should cease immediately. Equally there is a call to relax self-isolation rules and shorten periods of isolation further. In England there is now a wide expectation that the self-isolation requirement will be dropped completely even for positive cases at the end of this month. The different treatment of unvaccinated persons should also cease in terms of their access to services or ability to visit relatives in hospital. That is not justified given that covid can be transmitted whether or not you are vaccinated so different rules should not apply. If there is a case for testing for visits it should apply to all visits or none.





