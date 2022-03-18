Together Gibraltar Reacts To Gov Statement On TG Leader’s Blog Post

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2022 .

Together Gibraltar has expressed its “disbelief” at the Government’s latest statement in reply to a recent blogpost.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

First and foremost, Together Gibraltar would like to call for reason and calm in the tone used by the CM, the GOG and some ardent GSLP supporters when engaging in public debate. The party would like to remind these actors that referring to the leader of TG as a “traitor” or a “danger to Gibraltar“ for expressing political opinions is a reckless way to inflame passions, which can lead to regrettable outcomes.

Together Gibraltar would like to express its disbelief at the last PR from Government, commenting on TG leader Marlene Hassan Nahon’s blog post “Icarus and the Oligarchs.” The party would like to ask anyone concerned by the statements made by Government, to read the blog post alongside the criticisms and hysterical backlash it has caused, and make their minds up for themselves.

In any case and in the interest of clarity, the leader of TG would like to make clear that she has never, under any circumstance, called for the closing of Gibraltar’s financial centre, nor has she attacked the families of those who work in it. This is simply false. Ms Hassan Nahon’s blog post is simply an attempt to start a discussion about Gibraltar’s economic model, discussing the pros and cons of an industry that, she believes, comes with inherent reputational risks, while proposing to diversify Gibraltar’s economy.

TG would like to stress that Gibraltar’s financial services is much more than managing the wealth of international HNWIs, and that for Government to conflate the entire Gibraltar Financial Services with this activity is, in itself, a way of bringing disrepute to the sector. Furthermore, if what Marlene had said was truly “dangerous and irresponsible,” it would be even more irresponsible for the Chief Minister to have relayed a personal blog post onto Government letterhead for the wider public, and bringing enormous attention to it with a barrage of histrionic tweets and memes.

The leader of TG is well aware that our financial service industry is entirely legal and well regulated and meets all the relevant international standards, and reminds the GSLP that British Gibraltar has a 300+ year history that proves its resilience and staying power. if it were true that Gibraltar is so vulnerable that a blog post from an MP can become an existential threat, then those responsible are simply not doing their job properly.

It is clear that this staged overreaction is simply a clear case of smoke and mirrors aimed at stifling a debate that the Government is uncomfortable with. The Chief Minister should waste less time obsessing and misquoting an MPs blog and get on with his brief.





