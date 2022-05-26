GSD Says Healthcare Is “In Crisis”

Written by YGTV Team on 26 May 2022 .

The GSD says it is receiving reports that the GHA's Accident and Emergency Department is at “breaking point” with serious concerns being expressed by medical and nursing teams as to “unsupported and unsafe working practices and the woefully understaffed department.”

A statement continued:



“Sickness levels and morale are at an all-time low and this is compounded by inaction and inability by management to deal with the department. The Government must stop hiding behind the GHA's senior management which has done little but to issue sound bites. The Government have ultimate responsibility for the GHA and they must now urgently issue a statement reassuring the public that they are aware of the crisis in health care provision and that every effort is being made to restore confidence in our health care service by the provision of appropriate resources.”



Shadow Minister for Health, Elliott Phillips said:



"During the pandemic will held up our front-line health care workers as heroes. We cannot, as we move forward to restore our health service, abandon them now. Our healthcare professionals need our support so that they can do what they do best namely, provide care. I fear that without support the delivery of care and patient safety will be significantly impacted."



