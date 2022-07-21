GSD Calls Government Response "Nothing Other Than Futile Party Political Bluster"

Written by YGTV Team on 21 July 2022 .

The GSD says the Government’s response to their concerns with regard to the news that St Martin’s school is full to capacity is "nothing other than futile party political bluster".

A statement from the GSD follows below:

They delve into the petty party politics which they themselves say we should not be descending to and which we would agree is the way forward.

Does the government not see the basic point that the school has been to full capacity from inception? Do they not think they should be adopting a more humble and apologetic approach, accept political responsibility for this mistake and explain what it is precisely they intend to do to address this issue? The ability to add a floor cannot be the answer, at least not one that can be conveniently done quickly and with little disruption.

“The government needs to get real and respond more seriously and maturely to what is a growing and pressing need.” Said Damon Bossino