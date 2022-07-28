GSD Question Mortuary Services At The GHA

The GSD says it has received reports from citizens regarding the Mortuary services at the Hospital. 

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD calls on the Government to  issue a statement explaining in detail, the circumstances surrounding what now appears to be a  permanent closure of this important service to the public.  

It is understood that those families wishing to spend time with their loved ones before the  funeral, currently have to visit their deceased relatives in hospital fridges. It cannot be right for  grieving families not to have access to an area which is respectful of their loss and their faith.  

Shadow Minister for Health, Elliott Phillips MP said: 

“The Mortuary has always been a respectful place where loved ones can sensitively and with  space grieve and mourn the passing of their loved ones.  

We as a community have always prided ourselves on providing a sensitive and compassionate  environment for family members and friends to mourn. We all understand the demands placed  on the GHA service during Covid, but we must ensure a safe and efficient return of this service  so that families and friends can bid farewell to their loved ones in a dignified and respectful environment” 



