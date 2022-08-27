Government Confirms Meetings Took Place in Cordoba Yesterday

Written by YGTV Team on 27 August 2022 .

The Government has confirmed reports that the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister attended meetings in Cordoba in Spain yesterday.

Number Six says this is “exactly in keeping” with the public statements made by the Government already indicating that such talks would be ongoing.



A statement continued: “The Government already stated publicly, in press release 491 of 2022 on the 15th of July, that “[T]he Government remains fully committed to secure an agreement which will govern Gibraltar’s relationship with the EU and with Spain, its nearest Member State, and discussions towards that objective will be ongoing and take place at different levels.”



“There is therefore nothing remotely secret or undisclosed about such meetings having taken place and continuing to take place.



“As the Chief Minister also said in his Budget Address, the number of such meetings already held has been innumerable and the number of such meetings still to be held will be innumerable.



“Having already stated that the process of such meetings is a continuing one, the Government only makes announcements of such meetings when they are formal negotiating rounds or when they involve senior Ministerial representation from other Governments involved.”



The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “We have stated repeatedly that we are constantly meeting with colleagues from the UK, the EU and Spain as we continue to try to finalise negotiations for a safe and secure treaty between the UK and the EU which settles our future relationship with the EU and which has no implications for sovereignty. I am very proud to be leading the Gibraltar negotiations, alongside Joseph Garcia. The work is constant and unrelenting and occurs daily by telephone, email, WhatsApp, video conferences and in person meetings. It has not abated through the summer months as we try to finalise matters as soon as possible. Work on the proposed treaty therefore continues, with more formal rounds to be announced shortly starting in September, and as soon as we are able to announce areas of progress or agreement, we will do so. It has continued today, Saturday and will continue tomorrow, Sunday. Yesterday we met in Cordoba with officials to review progress and the work that remains to be done. We were surreptitiously photographed by a fellow passenger on the train, who was ironically reading a book about the battle of Trafalgar and was clearly not a friend of Gibraltar who has passed a copy of the photograph to a Spanish website.”