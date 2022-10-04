Gibraltar View Put Across to Conservative Ministers and MPs

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2022 .

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia today welcomed the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly MP to the Gibraltar stand at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

Dr Garcia also met separately with Minister of State for Defence Procurement Alec Shelbrooke MP and Minister of State at the Department for Transport Kevin Foster MP and discussed issues of relevance to Gibraltar. He also spoke to Sir David Evennett MP, who is a Government Whip who sits on the European Statutory Instruments Committee of the House of Commons and met Alan Mak MP, who served as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury until last month.



The Deputy Chief Minister also had the opportunity to catch up with and update many friends of Gibraltar including former Minister David Lidington, who worked closely with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister during his time as Minister for Europe (2010-2016) and later as de facto Deputy Prime Minister (2018-2019). Dr Garcia also met the Chairman of the All Party Group Sir Bob Neil MP.





