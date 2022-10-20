GSD: Mental Health Counselling Support Needs Improving

Written by YGTV Team on 20 October 2022 .

The GSD notes that, yesterday in Parliament the Health Minister said that 1,846 people had been prescribed medication for mental health conditions by the GHA.

A statement continued: “While that in itself is a number of concern the Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi asked the Minister to check how that answer had been prepared because of possible inaccuracy of the statistics. In a previous answer given to him in January 2020 the Government had said that almost 4000 people were on anti- depressive and antipsychotic drugs.



“It is important to get to the right number. The Opposition has long been concerned that medication has become the default way of dealing with mental health patients who are then left languishing without proper support. This is emphasized by the fact that the Minister also said that approximately 330 people were receiving counselling



“Those are pitifully small numbers compared with those on medication. One of the common complaints of people approaching Opposition members on mental health is the failure of support structures and delays in getting counselling



“These statistics bear out what people are saying and this needs addressing. Beyond the fanfare of the launch of the mental health strategy it is clear much more still needs to be done to deliver comprehensive mental health services and support to people.”