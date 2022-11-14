GSD: “Transport Policy Announcements Are Poorly Planned And Poorly Executed”

Written by YGTV Team on .

Following the recent introduction of the 1.5m rule and the revised Highway Code, the GSD says Gibraltar “has a unique, challenging and limited geography and therefore much more radical thinking must go into ensuring that all road users can be accommodated”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD notes the recent introduction of the 1.5 metre rule and the revised Highway Code.  

Whilst no one doubts the determination and ambition of the Minister for Transport in his support for cycling, that ambition is not matched by support in his own Government. The effect of this lack of  support is that the measures announced recently are not joined up, lack depth and ultimately cannot  effectively be introduced and enforced.  

Shadow Transport and Environment Minister Elliott Phillips MP said:  

"Tinkering at the edges of transport policy without wide consultation, detailed planning, stress testing  and the provision of improved infrastructure such as roads, cycle lanes, and better public transport is  simply not good enough.  

Gibraltar has a unique, challenging and limited geography and therefore much more radical thinking  must go into ensuring that all road users can be accommodated. We must ensure that our number one  priority is the safety of our citizens in moving about our streets and roads. We must also ensure that our  infrastructure is agile and can accommodate pedestrians, cyclist and E-scooter lanes safely alongside  motorists."  

The 1.5 metre rule announcement in relation to cyclists has resulted in much public debate about how  practical the rule is and why the financial penalty for non-compliance appears to be three times more  than the UK and European countries such as Ireland. Everyone agrees that motorists and cyclists must  have mutual respect for one another's space but many of our roads, as currently designed, are poorly  equipped for this rule to be properly managed, respected and enforced. The answer to this problem is a  well thought out infrastructure and better roads to accommodate all types of roads users which would  make the new rule easier to respect and enforced.  

In relation to the Highway Code and whilst the Government appears to have applied the UK code to  Gibraltar given our similar legal systems, our infrastructure and roads have suffered years of neglect  with no or very little modernisation or improvements. The GSD believe that given our unique and  challenging geography, much more should have gone into preparing a Highway Code. Whilst much of  the UK Highway Code is relevant it should be properly tailored for Gibraltar needs.  

Mr Phillips went on to say:  

"We need to be bold and radical, but we also need proper planning. The Government has failed to learn  the lessons from the public outcry over the Line Wall Road disaster which showed a complete lack of  planning and poor execution. It will be recalled that the Chief Minister had to publicly apologise for the  former transport minister's appalling handling of that project. Changes in transport laws and regulations  must be underpinned and matched by well-designed, well planned and modern transport infrastructure  which will provide the public with confidence in the safety and availability of the alternatives to car  use." 



share with Whatsapp