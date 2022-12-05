GSD: Anti-Corruption Bill Is “Flawed”

Written by YGTV Team on 05 December 2022 .

The GSD has said that the Government’s Anti-Corruption Bill “does not go far enough and is flawed.” The party says it has “no faith” in this Government adhering to the necessary standards in public life “given that it tolerates opaque financial and governance practices that are unacceptable.”

A statement continued: “It has also failed to clamp down hard enough on conflicts of interests affecting it and persons close to it and Ministers or to deal properly with waste, abuse or corruption. All these practices cheat the taxpayer and are deeply corrosive of fairness and proper values. The Bill is window dressing and a smokescreen which starkly contrasts with the reality on the ground. People will see through that.



“It has taken Mr Picardo’s Government 11 years to even attempt to publish draft legislation on their 2011 manifesto promise to set up an Anti-Corruption Authority. They are only doing so now in half-hearted terms, against a backdrop of clamour on this issue and a litany of examples that would fall foul of proper standards in public life.”



Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “This has to be seen as a whole. Other things need to be done and the Bill is not comprehensive enough. It goes nowhere close to providing the change or controls that are necessary. At the next election we will have a positive and comprehensive package of reforms on anti-corruption and to tackle waste and abuse. That programme will deliver transparency, value for money and standards. We will start conducting those reforms immediately on being elected to Government. Those changes will be radical and completely overhaul how things are presently done. They will set strict standards that will be enforced. We need a sea-change in how things are done and we will introduce new financial and governance standards and practices. We will deliver on this agenda. The Government led by Mr Picardo is now part of this problem and Gibraltar will be unable to deal with this issue decisively until there is a change of Government.”



