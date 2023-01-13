Government Confirms Great Faith's Entry Caused Seabed Silt Disturbance And Not Pollution

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2023 .

Following the circulation of images on social media, yesterday the GSD called on the Government for clarification that the Great Faith did not cause pollution. The Government has confirmed that the “brown plumes is seabed silt being disturbed by the propeller action of the vessel as it manoeuvres.”

A spokesperson for the GSD said: "The GSD notes the photograph being circulated on social media in relation to a large vessel which appears to look like it maybe displacing silt or spilling pollutants into the marine environment. The GSD calls on the Government for clarification and reassurance that this vessel has not caused pollution."

Shadow Environment and Transport Minister, Elliott Phillips MP said: “There appears to be no clear explanation as to what has occurred in the Bay and we ask that the Government investigate and reassure the public as to the causes and consequences if any of the disturbance. In addition the GSD ask whether the discharge or displacement is damaging to our marine and wider environment and if so, what contingencies/measures are in place and whether they have now be deployed to deal with the incident.



Please see the Government’s comment regarding the Great Faith yesterday: “This is quite a common occurrence whenever vessels with a relatively deep draft call at the port and carry out berthing manoeuvres. What is seen as brown plumes is seabed silt being disturbed by the propeller action of the vessel as it manoeuvres.”





