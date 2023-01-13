GSD Says Delay in Removal from Spanish Black List “Unwarranted”

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2023 .

The GSD says it has noted that Spain continues to include Gibraltar on its black list of so called tax havens. Roy Clinton MP the GSD Shadow Minster for Public Finance stated the following:

“The question as to when Gibraltar was to be removed from the Spanish black list has been the subject of debate in Parliament dating back to March 2019 and indeed more recently on 20 October 2022.



“Last October the Chief Minster stated that his expectation was that Gibraltar should be removed from the blacklist within the first half of this year. GBC has now been told by the Government that ‘Spain's commitment to delist is once two years have elapsed from the coming into effect of the treaty’



“This statement, in which a two year time frame has been made public for the first time, does not match the wording that was provided to HM Opposition on a confidential basis on 15 March 2019. I therefore invite the Government to publish the text of the de-listing commitment by the Spanish Government in full.



“In light of the coming into effect of the Tax Treaty the Spanish Government has no reason not to de-list Gibraltar.”



