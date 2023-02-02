GSD: “Prescription Policy Needs To Work For Patients”

Written by YGTV Team on 02 February 2023 .

The GSD has issued a statement highlighting their concern following comments from members of the public receiving repeat or general prescriptions who say they are “experiencing difficulties in accessing medicines”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD notes with concern that many people on repeat or general prescriptions are experiencing difficulties in accessing medicines.

It is clear that the GHA have embarked on a reconciliation of medicines and how they are dispensed from pharmacies across Gibraltar. That reconciliation has included an analysis of the clinical evidence relating to the efficacy of certain drugs and the cost of those drugs to the tax payer - no doubt amongst other considerations.

The public have been told that that there is an appeal process in place which allows aggrieved persons to have recourse to a review of decisions regarding the prescriptions of certain drugs. It is understood that approximately 50% of all patient appeals are allowed which indicates that the GHA’s prescription policy remains opaque and unclear to pharmacists, doctors and the public at large.

Fundamentally the high number of reversal of decisions suggests that the policy is operating too harshly on individual cases and this is undoubtedly causing anxiety to patients. The patient must come first always and decisions to refuse or offer alternatives must be done with the fullest possible involvement and consent of the patient.

The GSD call on the Government to ensure the GHA’s prescription policy works well for patients.

Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips MP said:

“We are being told that there is a huge disconnect in understanding between GPs, the Chief Pharmacist, dispensing pharmacies and patients. We have first-hand evidence of emergency medication such as adrenalin EpiPens being restricted or otherwise not been provided to patients with repeat prescriptions based on ‘budgetary constraints’. We have received numerous reports of pain medication not being dispensed. Everyone understands that the prescription policy must work efficiently to root out abuse and everyone understands that if clinical evidence does not support continued prescribing of certain drugs to patients, then they should be restricted, but what we are seeing is a fundamental breakdown in policy, communication and patient empathy which can put at risk the health and welfare of our citizens. Ultimately the patients’ needs should be the priority and the current policy is failing to meet those needs as can be demonstrated by the fact that 50% of all appeals appear to be successful. This is causing unnecessary anxiety to people.”