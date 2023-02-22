GSD: “Lack of Information” on Future of Mount Alvernia

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2023 .

The GSD says that staff and the elderly “should be told precisely” what the Government intend and what the specific care arrangements will be for anyone who moves down to the new Rooke site, what it will cost, who will benefit from these arrangements and how this will impact on staff in terms of jobs.

A statement continued: “Families are concerned about these arrangements and want to know and so do workers. We will continue to probe these issues in Parliament when we have the opportunity. In the meantime, we urge the Government to meet the Union on staffing issues.



“The Government’s attempt to shield behind parliamentary convention as a defence from its lack of transparency on the future of Mount Alvernia, the provision of State care to the elderly or the Rooke residential home is as expedient as it is poor.



“Firstly it is UNITE the Union itself who issued a press release making the point that it was concerned about lack of information in this area.



“Secondly the GSD have been asking questions on the Rooke residential site and Mount Alvernia for years now. While some questions may be pending for answer in Parliament this is not the first time questions have been asked. The problem is that in the past the Government simply has given nebulous unspecific answers about the future of Mount Alvernia or the staff.



“The Government cannot therefore roll out parliamentary convention when it suits it when it knows it is being deliberately vague about arrangements in public and in Parliament and has been in the past. We will see if they are more precise with their answers next month in Parliament. We also note that when it suits it the fact that questions are pending in Parliament does not stop the Government from issuing press releases and providing information.”