GSD Welcomes British Airways Flight Increase Announcement

Written by YGTV Team on 05 April 2023 .

British Airways' announcement of increased flights for the summer season has been well received by the GSD. However, the political party has also pointed out that the airline's plans pale in comparison to the bustling activity at nearby airports such as Malaga.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The news that British Airways has increased their Heathrow service for the summer is welcomed by the GSD.

However, it has to be pointed out, that the announcement does not compare with the high levels of activity that nearby airports like Malaga are experiencing. As we have seen with cruise liners – the departure of Royal Caribbean in 2024 being a case in point – Easyjet has recently announced it is connecting the Costa del Sol with 15 destinations in Europe this summer and reopening its seasonal base at Malaga Airport.

It also has to be recalled that the Government has previously announced the arrival of flights from Volotea which never took off; the Wizz Air flights which came and went; and the Eastern Airways flights which did the same. The GSD nevertheless hopes that on this occasion these summer flights are a reality and that there are increased flights from this and other airlines.

“The GSD would give tourism the energy and priority it has been lacking for too long and ensure that Gibraltar is properly directed in this area in order to meet head on the competition it is receiving from other near-by destinations.” Said Damon Bossino