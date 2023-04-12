GSD: “GSLP/Libs in Disarray Over GSD Outreach Programme”

Written by YGTV Team on 12 April 2023 .

The Opposition has said that the response from the GSLP/Libs to the GSD District Wednesdays initiative is “as desperate as it is defensive and cynical.”

A statement continued: “Our outreach campaign is not an election year effort. As we specifically stated in our release yesterday it has been going on in different ways since 2017 when Mr Azopardi became GSD Leader. The twist and spin of Mr Picardo in choosing to ignore that is deliberate as usual. Secondly the GSLP/Libs do not have a monopoly on visiting estates and districts. They are doing so themselves and very recently. So what? Thirdly the experience that we find on the doorstep is usually very different to that allegedly given to the Government. Most commonly we get reports of ineffective and slow refurbishment, defective workmanship, nuisance that has been reported but not acted upon or promises made that are not kept. Our criticisms in Parliament have reflected those reports that we often get from tenants and residents of districts. People have a right to engage with their elected representatives directly and we will carry on doing this work. When we visit these districts residents also raise a number of non-housing concerns with us and it is their right to engage with the Opposition on these matters.”



Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “This is a Government that is hyper-sensitive and hyper-defensive. They are intent on hijacking our most politically innocuous press releases in a desperate bid to survive. The reality is that this is a Government without vigour or direction. It is limping badly to the next election carrying only a bag of empty promises. We will continue doing our work in these districts and estates as we have done since 2017. If Mr Picardo does not like it – tough. He does not own these estates or districts. They belong to the people of Gibraltar and he needs to stop behaving like a feudal landlord who expects the people to be content with the lick of paint he is giving these areas or the cleaning that gets done just before one of his visits. The reality on the ground is very different to what he is painting.”



Shadow Housing Minister Damon Bossino said:



“The GSD Opposition represents all of Gibraltar and aspires to do so as its Government after the election this year. To suggest otherwise speaks to how far the GSLP have gone in thinking that they own Gibraltar as if it belonged to them. Who do they think they are? The undeniable fact is that Gibraltar is in a general state of neglect and filth and this impacts all of Gibraltar and not just our estates. It is no wonder that the GSLP get nervous when they see the GSD interact with residents discussing these and other issues which worry them. Gibraltarians will not be fooled by the rose-tinted gloss the Government wants to put on things any more. The GSD will not be distracted from continuing with its program of visits by the Government’s silly attempts at deflection and electorally inspired spin.”



