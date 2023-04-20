Written by YGTV Team on 20 April 2023 .

Together Gibraltar has issued a statement highlighting their concerns over the "continued deficiencies in therapy provision" for children with SEN and disabilities in Gibraltar.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Together Gibraltar is deeply concerned about the continued deficiencies in therapy provision for children with SEN and disabilitIes in Gibraltar. This issue has been flagged by civil society groups for many years and unfortunately, things continue to get worse for some of the most innocent and vulnerable members of our community.

The situation regarding the provision of speech and language therapy has worsened with the recent retirement of members of staff from the Gibraltar Health Authority, leaving an already overwhelmed system with only 2 speech and language therapists. TG would like to note that, even before these retirements, a large number of parents were having to take their children to private therapists in Spain, and would like to remind the public of the dramatic, potential impacts of not receiving these therapies. The lack of access to speech and language therapy, during formative years can have a devastating impact on a child's development, meaning that children with SEN and disabilities may not develop the ability to communicate with others. By failing to provide this support, the government is putting the future of these children in jeopardy.

The government was aware of the impending retirements many months ago, yet they failed to prepare for these departures. It is unacceptable that the recruitment strategy for such a critical area has been so inadequate, demonstrating a complete disregard for those affected and their families. While parents of children with disabilities have not been informed of any changes in the provision of therapies, it is safe to assume that the system will deteriorate even further, as the lack of professionals available will most certainly cause a reduction of the little therapy these children received in school.

Together Gibraltar calls on the government to act immediately to address this issue, including urgently recruiting more speech AND LANGUAGE and occupational therapists as well as implementing a long-term recruitment plan to ensure that the needs of these children are always, adequately met. We urge the government to prioritise the needs of children with SEN and disabilities and ensure that they receive the support they need to achieve their full potential.

If we were to apply Mahatma Ghandi’s maxim to Gibraltar, that 'the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members’, we would find our society is failing dismally.

For this reason TG demands that the government prioritise the needs of children with SEN and disabilities and ensure that they receive the support they need to achieve their full potential.