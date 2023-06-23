GSD Calls For Clarification From Government Following Reports Suggesting Water Contamination At Gibraltar College

Written by YGTV Team on 23 June 2023 .

The GSD has issued a statement calling for clarification from the Government following reports suggesting that “the supply of potable water at the Gibraltar College of Further Education has been contaminated by E.coli due to rodents drinking from a shared water source”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Reports received by the GSD Opposition suggests that the supply of potable water at the Gibraltar College of Further Education has been contaminated by E.coli due to rodents drinking from a shared water source.

This is wholly unacceptable and the GSD seeks immediate clarification from the Government as to what action is being taken to address this problem.

Whilst it could be expected that disruptions often occur during ongoing works, the fact that rats are freely roaming about the College is of major concern.

Shadow Minister for Education, Edwin Reyes, calls upon the Minister for Education to provide a full explanation and requests details of what actions are being taken to deal with the rodents issue and resupply safe drinking water especially at a time where there has been a sharp increase in temperatures.





