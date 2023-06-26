Government: “GSD Should Resist Temptation to Play Politics with FATF”

Written by YGTV Team on 26 June 2023 .

The Government says it “deeply regrets” that the GSD Opposition “has succumbed to the temptation of politicizing” the crucial ongoing efforts to remove Gibraltar from the FATF grey list.

A statement continued: “Up until now, the Opposition had demonstrated maturity and responsibility in their approach to this delicate matter, having been offered private briefings to stay informed about the progress being made. The GSD is fully aware that this process is subject to strict rules of confidentiality which HMGOG will fully respect even when subjected to unfair and ill-founded criticism. It is truly unfortunate that they have now chosen to prioritise scoring cheap political points over this important matter.



“Within the parameters within which HMGoG is permitted, it would like the public to be aware that substantial and significant progress has been made in the Government’s endeavours to address the FATF's requirements. The Government's commitment to achieving delisting remains unwavering, and we continue the serious work in meeting the FATF requirements. There is nothing more the Government can do at this moment in time as the work of our law enforcement agencies and regulators takes its course. These steps are quite properly outside the remit of HMGOG.”



Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, commented: “Roy Clinton’s statement smacks of political opportunism. While the opposition seeks to undermine our efforts, the Government remains resolute in achieving delisting and restoring our jurisdiction's reputation. It is regrettable that the opposition has abandoned their previous responsible approach for a misconceived political advantage. They really should know better.



“Notwithstanding the GSD opposition’s change in approach, I continue to extend an invitation to the Opposition to meet them and brief them privately.



“I will never tire of thanking our regulators and law enforcement agencies for their professionalism in addressing the FATF requirements and have every confidence we will achieve delisting very soon.”



