Together Gibraltar Announce EGM

Written by YGTV Team on 07 July 2023 .

Together Gibraltar have announced an EGM to formalise interim leadership and changes to their management board.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

When Marlene and our other founders started Together Gibraltar in 2017, it was never about personality-driven politics. Our movement was about creating a platform to fight for an open, transparent democracy, and a sustainable, equitable Gibraltar.

Together Gibraltar has always been a home for those who want to make a difference in their community, regardless of background, and that will never change. After speaking with our executive team, including Marlene, we look forward to moving ahead as we always have: as a party based on clear policies and principles.

These principles mean that we will always stand with our allies in the LGBTQ+ community, with feminists, with climate activists, with those with disabilities who have been left behind by broken promises, with the silenced public servants trying to make their community a better place, and with those who prioritise people over profit, every single time.

We have a dedicated team committed to giving a voice to all of us who have been left out by old-fashioned party politics and who will be working hard to make sure we are represented in parliament and beyond.

If you're a member of Together Gibraltar you'll soon be receiving an email with an invitation to our EGM. At this meeting, you will get the chance to hear what our executives have been working on and our plans for the months ahead. You'll also get the chance to give us your proposals and suggest changes to the party or policies you would like to see pursued.

For non-members, there's never been a better time to join, we're putting the finishing touches on our own policies to fight for at the next election and would love to have your input. Together Gibraltar has always been the place to have your voice heard and right now Gibraltar needs fresh ideas more than ever.

Prospective members can find details on our website togethergibraltar.com