TG Accuses Government of “Wasting Public Resources on Aimless, Partisan Press Releases”

Written by YGTV Team on 26 July 2023 .

Together Gibraltar has accused the Government of ‘wasting public resources on aimless, partisan press releases.’

A statement continued:

“On Monday, the Gibraltar government issued a press release, ostensibly in reply to Together Gibraltar, which discusses unemployment (an issue not recently brought up by TG or any other party) while saying absolutely nothing to address their own figures that show Gibraltar is very clearly failing to retain talent or create opportunities outside of a tiny selection of industries.

“Outside of these sectors, Gibraltar absolutely suffers from an UNDERemployment issue: workers taking on low paying jobs because of a lack of jobs where they can use their skills. Speaking to young Gibraltarians it's clear that access to stable employment with meaningful development opportunities is a major concern. Speaking to recent graduates who have not stayed in Gibraltar, it is also clear that this lack of opportunities has contributed to them leaving the rock.

“TG also described it as 'asinine' for the government to use a press release about employment to attack their party's progressive and feminist credentials. It is this GSLP/Liberal government who have failed to address the policy issues holding women back in the workplace: notably reproductive rights, and unequal parental leave.

"Despite recent self-congratulations, the GSLP/Liberals spent two whole terms in power before lifting a finger for reproductive rights. An action forced, not by any of the government's supposedly socialist or liberal values, but through the tireless work of local activists and, alone in Parliament, Marlene Hassan Nahon.

“This lack of values can be seen in another point the government's bizarre press release failed to address: that there is still zero statutory parental leave for men in Gibraltar. An issue which reinforces the patriarchy the GSLP/Liberals claim to oppose. This lack of action is precisely why Together Gibraltar states that certain politicians 'stand for nothing'.

“TG would once again like to remind the public that these government press releases are funded by taxpayers. Despite No. 6's excitement to attack a new face on the political scene, we should expect their statements to be accurate, relevant and productive.”