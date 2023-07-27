Government Says Phillips “Can’t Get Anything Right!”

Written by YGTV Team on 27 July 2023 .

The Government has said that the “confused statement” issued by the GSD demonstrates again why they “cannot be trusted as they fail to pay any attention to the detail of anything they do.”

A statement continued: “The statement says “Mr Phillips was in the Parliament Chamber on 24th March 2023....”. This is wrong and untrue. Parliament was not even sitting on the 24th March 2023, and the question on Ambulances was fully explained on the 24th May 2023. They are simply unable to get anything right and take no care on the detail of anything.

“If Mr Phillips had been listening, he would know that arrangements for the Ambulances arise from Brexit and Government has made alternative arrangements to ensure our community are able to access healthcare in both emergency situations, when our own Ambulances are able to cross the frontier into Spain, and in non-emergency cases where we use Spanish contractors to provide this service.

“This was all explained to Mr Phillips in Parliament.

“The GHA have five front line ambulances, and two non-urgent transport ambulances. In addition we also have two rapid response vehicles and when more capacity is required, we also have access to the St Johns ambulances.

“Gibraltar is fortunate that the confused and absent Mr Phillips is not charged with responsibility in any of these areas as he demonstrates time and again that he is not prepared to do his homework or care for the detail, let alone attend Parliament for the most important session of the year, the Budget delivery and Committee stage of our Estimates.

“Our community knows full well that Government has made all the necessary arrangements to ensure that our patients have direct access to healthcare wherever they need it, whenever they need it and that they are safe with this Government.”